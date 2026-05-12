Andrew Benintendi News: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Benintendi (neck) will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Benintendi missed the previous two contests with neck stiffness, but he's ready to go Tuesday following a team off day Monday. The 31-year-old is sitting on a .235/.272/.365 across 36 contests this season as the White Sox' primary DH.
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