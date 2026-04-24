Andrew Benintendi News: Sitting versus righty
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.
The veteran outfielder has a .923 OPS with two doubles and two homers over his past six games, but he'll take a seat against a right-handed starter (Miles Mikolas) on Friday for just the second time this season. Everson Pereira is batting leadoff as the designated hitter with Benintendi on the bench.
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