Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi News: Sitting versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.

The veteran outfielder has a .923 OPS with two doubles and two homers over his past six games, but he'll take a seat against a right-handed starter (Miles Mikolas) on Friday for just the second time this season. Everson Pereira is batting leadoff as the designated hitter with Benintendi on the bench.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
59 days ago