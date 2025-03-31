Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi News: Smacks another three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer during Monday's 9-0 win over the Twins.

Benintendi helped extend the White Sox's lead to seven when he took Chris Paddack deep for a 401-foot, three-run home run in the second inning. Benintendi's spot on the Opening Day roster appeared to be in jeopardy after fracturing his right hand in late February, but he was able to heal quickly enough to start the season on the White Sox's 26-man roster. He's gone 3-for-13 with two walks, two home runs and six RBI to start the 2025 season.

