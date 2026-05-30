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Andrew Benintendi News: Smacks fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Benintendi provided some insurance runs for the White Sox, doubling and coming around to score in the seventh inning before blasting a two-run home run one frame later. He now has four home runs on the season, and he's also hit .300 with two homers, eight RBI and five runs scored across his last 11 starts.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
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