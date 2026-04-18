Andrew Benintendi News: Swats first homer Saturday
Benintendi went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.
After Colson Montgomery led off the top of the second inning with a solo homer, Benintendi capped the frame with a three-run shot off Luis Severino. It was Benintendi's first homer of the season, and he's now 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits, four RBI and three runs scored in the first two games of the weekend series against the Athletics. Benintendi is slashing just .200/.262/.367 across 65 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central53 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More