Andrew Benintendi News: Taking seat against southpaw
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Benintendi will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Colson Montgomery and Tristan Peters while southpaw Shota Imanaga takes the hill for the Cubs. Randal Grichuk will fill in for Benintendi at designated hitter and will bat cleanup.
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