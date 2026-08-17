Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Benintendi will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Colson Montgomery and Tristan Peters while southpaw Shota Imanaga takes the hill for the Cubs. Randal Grichuk will fill in for Benintendi at designated hitter and will bat cleanup.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Benintendi See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 25
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 25
Author Image
Dan Marcus
23 days ago