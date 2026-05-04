Andrew Chafin News: Becomes free agent
The Reds released Chafin on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Chafin exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract after being told he would not be receiving a promotion in the immediate future. The veteran southpaw has permitted five runs (one earned) with an 8:6 K:BB over 9.1 innings with Triple-A Louisville this season. Chafin shouldn't have trouble latching on with a new organization, but he might have to settle for another minor-league contract.
Andrew Chafin
Free Agent
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