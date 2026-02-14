Andrew Chafin News: Gets invitation to Twins' camp
Chafin signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Saturday and was invited to spring training, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Chafin turned in a 2.41 ERA over 33.2 innings with the Nationals and Angels in 2025, though his 1.43 WHIP suggests that a handful of lucky breaks helped to prevent runs from scoring against him. Minnesota's bullpen competition is wide open, so the left-hander could land an Opening Day roster spot with a strong Grapefruit League showing.
