Andrew Chafin headshot

Andrew Chafin News: Gets invitation to Twins' camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 12:56pm

Chafin signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Saturday and was invited to spring training, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Chafin turned in a 2.41 ERA over 33.2 innings with the Nationals and Angels in 2025, though his 1.43 WHIP suggests that a handful of lucky breaks helped to prevent runs from scoring against him. Minnesota's bullpen competition is wide open, so the left-hander could land an Opening Day roster spot with a strong Grapefruit League showing.

Andrew Chafin
Minnesota Twins
