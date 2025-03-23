Andrew Chafin News: Jockeying for MLB roster spot

Chafin is still in the mix for Detroit's final bullpen spot to begin the regular season, along with Brant Hurter and Brenan Hanifee, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Chafin was invited to camp on a minor-league deal and is not on the 40-man roster, so the Tigers would have to clear room for him if they want to keep him around, but the veteran southpaw could give the team a boost against left-handed hitters. Hurter is also a lefty while Hanifee, a righty, posted a sub-2.00 ERA for Detroit last season, so the team has a tough decision to make. Ultimately, all three players could see time in the MLB bullpen at various points during the 2025 season, but none of them figure to have huge fantasy impacts unless they start seeing save opportunities.