Andrew Chafin News: Latches on with Reds
Chafin signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Chafin was released by the Twins last Friday despite allowing just two earned runs over six innings in the Grapefruit League. The veteran lefty will now begin the regular season as organizational depth for the Reds, but he figures to have a strong chance to join Cincinnati's bullpen at some point after posting a 2.41 ERA in 33.2 frames last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Chafin See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes21 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups236 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing239 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?248 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move253 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Chafin See More