Chafin signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

A 34-year-old lefty, Chafin had a 3.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 56.1 innings in the majors last year split between Texas and Detroit. Tyler Holton and Sean Guenther are the Tigers' top left-handed relievers on big-league deals.