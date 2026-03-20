Andrew Chafin News: Release granted
The Twins granted Chafin his release Friday.
Chafin will hit the open market after a stint with the Twins this spring. The veteran reliever posted a 3.00 ERA across six innings during spring training.
Andrew Chafin
Free Agent
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