Andrew Dutkanych Injury: Coming back from forearm injury

Dutkanych was placed on the 60-day injured list at Single-A Palm Beach on March 18 due to right forearm soreness, Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com reports.

Dutkanych threw a bullpen session in minor-league camp Saturday, so his recovery appears to be coming along. Arm problems have hampered the 22-year-old since his college days at Vanderbilt. He was drafted in 2024 while in the midst of a recovery from Tommy John surgery and didn't make his pro debut until July 2025, finishing with a 2.51 ERA and 21:10 K:BB over 14.1 innings at Palm Beach.