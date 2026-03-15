Andrew Fischer News: Flashing in WBC
Fischer went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Italian team in Saturday's WBC game.
Fischer has not seen action above the High-A level since being selected by the Brewers in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft, but he just missed a grand slam in Saturday's contest and owns a 1.235 OPS in the WBC. He is already one of the top prospects in baseball and will turn 22 years old in May, so he could rise rapidly through Milwaukee's system.
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