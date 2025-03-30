Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Heaney News: Goes five in Pittsburgh debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 5:53pm

Heaney took a no-decision Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out two over five innings while allowing one run on four hits and a walk.

The veteran southpaw was sharp in his first start of 2025, throwing 79 pitches and yielding a solitary run on a Nick Fortes double in the second inning. After inking a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Feb. 20, Heaney had a shortened spring training, so was still stretching out in this appearance. This outing was a welcome sight, as he endured a brutal spring training, pitching to a 9.49 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over 12.1 innings. Heaney will look to keep his season on track in his upcoming start against a former team, the Yankees, at home next weekend.

