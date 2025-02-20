Andrew Heaney News: Inks one-year deal with Pittsburgh

Heaney agreed to a one-year deal with the Pirates on Thursday that includes $5 million with incentives, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Heaney enters 2025 having played the prior two seasons with Texas. For the Rangers, he recorded a 4.22 ERA across 66 games, 59 of which he started in. The southpaw will figure to slot into the backend of Pittsburgh's rotation, but may also find time in the bullpen. With Johan Oviedo coming off of Tommy John surgery, Heaney adds depth to the rotation.