It was Heaney's third straight start with fewer than five innings, and he gave up at least five runs for the fifth time in his last 10 outings. The veteran left-hander has thrown at least five frames on just just two occasions over that latter period, during which he owns a hideous 8.19 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB across 40.2 innings. With a difficult task at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on tap for this weekend, Heaney doesn't set up as the most attractive streaming option for his next appearance.