Andrew Heaney News: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Heaney did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

Heaney shook off a first-inning run to deliver six scoreless frames, generating 16 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches in the game. He certainly pitched well enough to earn his first win of the season, but the Pirates' bullpen squandered a three-run lead in the ninth. On the year, the veteran southpaw owns a 1.50 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 12 innings and lines up for an away matchup with the Reds next weekend.