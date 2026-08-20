Andrew Hoffmann headshot

Andrew Hoffmann Injury: Claimed off waivers by Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Phillies claimed Hoffmann (undisclosed) off waivers from the Diamondbacks and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hoffmann has not made an appearance since early June because of an undisclosed injury suffered at the Triple-A level, but the Phillies felt comfortable enough with the reliever's health to scoop him up via waivers. When Hoffmann is ready to pitch, he'll provide relief depth at Lehigh Valley.

Andrew Hoffmann
Philadelphia Phillies
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