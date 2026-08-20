Andrew Hoffmann Injury: Claimed off waivers by Phillies
The Phillies claimed Hoffmann (undisclosed) off waivers from the Diamondbacks and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Hoffmann has not made an appearance since early June because of an undisclosed injury suffered at the Triple-A level, but the Phillies felt comfortable enough with the reliever's health to scoop him up via waivers. When Hoffmann is ready to pitch, he'll provide relief depth at Lehigh Valley.
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