Andrew Hoffmann Injury: Claimed off waivers by Phillies

The Phillies claimed Hoffmann (undisclosed) off waivers from the Diamondbacks and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hoffmann has not made an appearance since early June because of an undisclosed injury suffered at the Triple-A level, but the Phillies felt comfortable enough with the reliever's health to scoop him up via waivers. When Hoffmann is ready to pitch, he'll provide relief depth at Lehigh Valley.