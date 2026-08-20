Andrew Hoffmann headshot

Andrew Hoffmann Injury: Released by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Diamondbacks released Hoffmann (undisclosed) on Wednesday.

Hoffmann was removed from the 40-man roster earlier this week, and he's now out of the organization altogether. The righty reliever hasn't pitched since early June due to an undisclosed injury, and it's unclear what his current health status is.

Andrew Hoffmann
 Free Agent
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