The Royals recalled Hoffmann from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Hoffmann made his MLB debut earlier this season, allowing two runs in two innings of relief on May 30. He'll join the 26-man roster for the first time since, taking Michael Lorenzen's (oblique) spot as Lorenzen hits the injured list. Hoffmann boasts a 2.31 ERA and a 55:10 K:BB in 39 innings with Omaha.