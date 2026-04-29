Andrew Hoffmann News: Sent down to Triple-A

The Diamondbacks optioned Hoffmann to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Hoffman will go back down to the minors following his rough performance against the Brewers on Tuesday, when he recorded just one out while allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a walk. Prior to that disastrous outing, Hoffman posted a 2.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 11.1 major-league innings. Philip Abner was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.