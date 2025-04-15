Andrew Kittredge Injury: Could return by end of May

Orioles GM Mike Elias said Tuesday that Kittredge (knee) could be back by the end of May, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kittredge threw his first mound session over the weekend and seems to be flying through his return from arthroscopic knee surgery. The veteran right-hander could face live batters in about two weeks. Kittredge had originally been given a June/July timeframe for his recovery.