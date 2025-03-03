Andrew Kittredge Injury: Could see occasional save chances

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Kittredge (knee) is an option to see save chances early in the season on days Felix Bautista (elbow) is unavailable, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bautista's usage will be limited in the first half as he comes back from Tommy John surgery, as he won't pitch back-to-back days or go more than one inning. Hyde also listed Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez as fill-in closer options in what he expects to be a "mix and match" situation. Kittredge is still getting treatment as he recovers from left knee soreness, but he's not expected to be out long.