Andrew Kittredge Injury: Expected back in June or July

Kittredge (knee) said Wednesday that his timetable for a return is between June and the All-Star break, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The veteran right-hander added that he is optimistic he can make it back on the earlier side of that timetable. Kittredge's knee had begun nagging him during live bullpens this spring, which ultimately led to left knee debridement surgery last Friday. Baltimore signed Kittredge to a one-year, $10 million contract in January and he will likely pitch important innings for the team down the stretch, if healthy.