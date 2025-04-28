Andrew Kittredge Injury: Facing hitters Wednesday

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Kittredge (knee) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kittredge will face hitters for the first time since he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during spring training. The veteran reliever's rehab has some along more quickly than anticipated and he could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list before the end of May.