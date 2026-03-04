Andrew Kittredge headshot

Andrew Kittredge Injury: Headed for IL with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Wednesday that Kittredge is battling right shoulder inflammation and is "a low probability" to be ready for Opening Day, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kittredge struggled in his lone Grapefruit League appearance last week and now it's clear why he hasn't pitched since. While he appears to have avoided structural damage in his shoulder, it's unclear at this point how long the setup man might be shelved.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
