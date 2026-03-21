Andrew Kittredge Injury: Minimum IL stay expected

Kittredge (shoulder) said Saturday that he expects to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk once the regular season starts, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kittredge has been working his way back from right shoulder inflammation since early March, and the Orioles have already confirmed that he will begin the year on the injured list. However, the right-hander has been encouraged by how his shoulder has responded to treatment and seems confident that he will only have to miss the first 15 days of the new season, lining him up to return April 10.