Andrew Kittredge headshot

Andrew Kittredge Injury: Out with shoulder inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Orioles placed Kittredge (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Kittredge developed right shoulder inflammation in early March. He will be eligible for activation April 6, and at last check the Orioles were expecting him to be ready to go on that date. Once healthy, Kittredge will fill a setup role.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
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