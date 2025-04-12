Andrew Kittredge Injury: Plays catch Saturday
Kittredge (knee) played catch on the field before Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Saturday seems to be the first time Kittredge has done any sort of throwing since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during spring training. He's still not expected to return until June or July, though seeing him start up a throwing program is still an encouraging sign.
