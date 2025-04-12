Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Kittredge Injury: Plays catch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Kittredge (knee) played catch on the field before Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Saturday seems to be the first time Kittredge has done any sort of throwing since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during spring training. He's still not expected to return until June or July, though seeing him start up a throwing program is still an encouraging sign.

