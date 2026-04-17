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Andrew Kittredge Injury: Resumes rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Kittredge (shoulder/paternity) resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kittredge's assignment was paused Tuesday when he went on paternity leave, but he's now back with the Tides, continuing to work his way back from the right shoulder inflammation that sent him to the injured list at the beginning of the year. The 36-year-old has already made three appearances at Triple-A, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out five batters through 2.2 innings.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
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