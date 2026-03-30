Andrew Kittredge Injury: Set for rehab assignment
Kittredge (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander developed inflammation in his right shoulder earlier this month, but it sounds like his stay on the 15-day injured list will be short if he avoids setbacks while out on assignment. Once healthy, Kittredge figures to occupy a top spot in the bullpen as a setup man ahead of closer Ryan Helsley.
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