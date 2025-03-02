Andrew Kittredge Injury: Tending to sore knee

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Kittredge experienced left knee soreness while warming up in the bullpen prior to Saturday's 5-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kittredge had been scheduled to make a relief appearance Saturday, but the knee issue prompted the Orioles to scrap those plans. Hyde categorized Kittredge's sore knee as a day-to-day concern, so the expectation is that the right-hander will be ready to go for Opening Day. After turning in a 2.80 ERA and collecting 37 holds over 70.2 innings with St. Louis in 2024 before signing a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason, Kittredge is primed to handle a key late-inning role for Baltimore.