Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Kittredge headshot

Andrew Kittredge Injury: Tending to sore knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Kittredge experienced left knee soreness while warming up in the bullpen prior to Saturday's 5-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kittredge had been scheduled to make a relief appearance Saturday, but the knee issue prompted the Orioles to scrap those plans. Hyde categorized Kittredge's sore knee as a day-to-day concern, so the expectation is that the right-hander will be ready to go for Opening Day. After turning in a 2.80 ERA and collecting 37 holds over 70.2 innings with St. Louis in 2024 before signing a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason, Kittredge is primed to handle a key late-inning role for Baltimore.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now