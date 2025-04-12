Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Kittredge headshot

Andrew Kittredge Injury: Throws bullpen Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 12:29pm

Kittredge (knee) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Saturday marks the first time Kittredge has done any sort of mound work since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during spring training. Manager Brandon Hyde added that the right-hander is well ahead of schedule in his rehab, so perhaps there's a chance Kittredge returns to the Orioles' bullpen sooner than his original June/July timeline.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
