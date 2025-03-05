Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Kittredge headshot

Andrew Kittredge Injury: Undergoes MRI on knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Kittredge underwent an MRI on his left knee and will receive multiple opinions, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kittredge developed soreness in the knee over the weekend and it has continued to linger. The veteran reliever has made one appearance this spring and should have time to prep for Opening Day if he receives good news on the knee, but until then his status is in question.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
