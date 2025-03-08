Andrew Kittredge Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Kittredge underwent successful left knee debridement surgery Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Lingering soreness in Kittredge's knee prompted an MRI on Wednesday, and he went under the knife days later. He's now on the mend, but Kittredge is expected to miss multiple months, which leaves Seranthony Dominguez as the clear backup to primary closer Felix Bautista in Baltimore. Bautista is not expected to pitch back-to-back days early on this season as he completes his recovery from Tommy John surgery.