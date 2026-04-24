Andrew Kittredge News: Back from injured list
The Orioles activated Kittredge (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Kittredge was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation in early March and will be looking to make his 2026 season debut with his next appearance. He pitched in six games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, registering an ugly 15.19 ERA, 2.81 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across 5.1 innings. Kittredge figures to work in a setup role for Baltimore.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Kittredge See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?14 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Kittredge See More