Andrew Kittredge News: Earns seventh save

Kittredge allowed a hit and a walk with zero strikeouts in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Cardinals.

The Orioles took the lead in the top of the ninth inning, and Kittredge was able to make it stick. He continues to work in a general high-leverage role, collecting three saves and three holds, as well as one blown save, over 9.1 innings in August. The veteran reliever has a 3.35 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB across 40.1 innings this season, notching seven saves, nine holds and four blown saves along the way.