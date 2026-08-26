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Andrew Kittredge News: Earns seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Kittredge allowed a hit and a walk with zero strikeouts in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Cardinals.

The Orioles took the lead in the top of the ninth inning, and Kittredge was able to make it stick. He continues to work in a general high-leverage role, collecting three saves and three holds, as well as one blown save, over 9.1 innings in August. The veteran reliever has a 3.35 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB across 40.1 innings this season, notching seven saves, nine holds and four blown saves along the way.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
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