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Andrew Kittredge News: Earns win despite blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Kittredge (2-3) blew a save and earned the win in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Kittredge was called on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning but allowed three straight hits with two outs to blow the save. Despite that, he was credited with the win after the Orioles came through in the 10th frame. It ends a run of five straight appearances without allowing an earned run for the veteran, who owns six saves and eight holds to go along with a 3.62 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB across 37.1 innings this season.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
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