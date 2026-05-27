Andrew Kittredge News: Tosses clean inning Tuesday
Kittredge threw a clean inning Tuesday against the Rays. He struck out one.
The 36-year-old right-hander is continuing to recover from a brutal May 3 outing against the Yankees, when he was torched for seven runs while recording just one out. Kittredge has turned in nine outings with no earned runs allowed among his 12 appearances otherwise, holding a dismal 8.38 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across his first 9.2 innings after beginning the year on the injured list.
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