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Andrew Knizner News: Cut loose by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

The Mariners released Knizner on Wednesday.

Rather than letting the waiver process play out after designating Knizner for assignment, the Mariners opted to release him, allowing the veteran catcher to reach free agency sooner and choose his next destination. Knizner was unable to crack the Mariners' Opening Day roster coming out of spring training after Seattle elected to keep Mitch Garver as its No. 2 catcher behind Cal Raleigh.

Andrew Knizner
 Free Agent
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