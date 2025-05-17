Andrew Knizner News: Enters open market

The Nationals released Knizner on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Knizner has been phenomenal at Triple-A Rochester this season, slashing .382/.516/.500 with 11 RBI and 10 runs scored across 91 plate appearances. The 30-year-old backstop had the ability to opt out of his minor-league deal this weekend, so he'll now enter free agency and presumably pursue a major-league contract, given how well he's done in the minors.