Andrew Knizner headshot

Andrew Knizner News: Loses 40-man spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Mariners designated Knizner for assignment Tuesday.

Knizner will cede his spot on 40-man roster to Mitch Garver, who beat him out for the No. 2 catcher job coming out of spring training. A lifetime .211/.281/.316 hitter over parts of seven MLB seasons, Knizner could attract interest on the waiver wire from other teams looking to upgrade their backup catcher spot ahead of Opening Day.

Andrew Knizner
Seattle Mariners
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