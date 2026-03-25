Andrew McCutchen News: Added to roster

The Rangers selected McCutchen's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Despite remaining unsigned through the first couple weeks of spring training, McCutchen was able to hit the ground running after joining the Rangers on a minor-league pact. Over nine games in the Cactus League, McCutchen slashed .429/.556/.714 with one home run and a 6:5 BB:K across 27 plate appearances en route to securing his spot on the Opening Day roster. The 39-year-old is likely to fill the short side of a platoon at designated hitter with the left-handed-hitting Joc Pederson, though McCutchen may occasionally see action in the corner outfield.