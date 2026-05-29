Andrew McCutchen headshot

Andrew McCutchen News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Rangers released McCutchen on Thursday.

McCutchen passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment, and he's now entered the free-agent market. The 39-year-old slashed just .192/.277/.260 during his time with Texas and could have a difficult time latching on with a new organization, if he wants to continue his playing career.

Andrew McCutchen
 Free Agent
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