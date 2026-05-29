Andrew McCutchen News: Becomes free agent
The Rangers released McCutchen on Thursday.
McCutchen passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment, and he's now entered the free-agent market. The 39-year-old slashed just .192/.277/.260 during his time with Texas and could have a difficult time latching on with a new organization, if he wants to continue his playing career.
Andrew McCutchen
Free Agent
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