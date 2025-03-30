Andrew McCutchen News: Blasts first homer
McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Marlins.
McCutchen rested Saturday but returned to the lineup one day later. He also bumped up to the cleanup spot and delivered a solo home run -- his first long ball of the season -- to lead off the second inning. McCutchen has two hits across 11 at-bats but has struck out only once in the early going.
