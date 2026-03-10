Andrew McCutchen headshot

Andrew McCutchen News: Debuts for Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 5:26am

McCutchen started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Monday's spring game against San Diego.

McCutchen stepped on the field for the first time since signing a minor-league deal with the Rangers last week. The 39-year-old has a little more than two weeks to show decision-makers that he can still make an impact. The early results were hopeful, as McCutchen's two batted-ball events left that bat at more than 100 mph. DH would appear to be his best shot at hooking on with the club, as the right-handed complement to Joc Pederson.

Andrew McCutchen
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
