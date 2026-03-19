Andrew McCutchen News: Doing damage since signing

McCutchen started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's spring game against the Royals.

McCutchen, who was signed in the middle of spring training, has hit safely in all six games in which he's appeared. The 39-year-old is 8-for-15 with three doubles, a home run, seven RBI and five runs scored. He's making the most of a brief opportunity to earn a roster spot, likely as a DH.