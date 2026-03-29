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Andrew McCutchen News: Homers in Rangers win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Phillies.

Making his second start this season, McCutchen extended Texas' lead to 5-0 with a three-run blast off left Jesus Luzardo, his first home run this season. The 39-year-old McCutchen is expected to fill the short side of a platoon with Joc Pederson at DH after making the team out of spring training as a non-roster invitee. Through three games, McCutchen is 4-for-9 with four RBI.

Andrew McCutchen
Texas Rangers
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