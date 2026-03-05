Andrew McCutchen News: Inks NRI deal with Rangers

The Rangers signed McCutchen to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Entering his age-39 season, McCutchen slashed .239/.333/.367 with 13 home runs across 135 games for the Pirates last season. He collected a solid .267/.353/.389 batting line against left-handed pitching, and the five-time All-Star could carve out a role as a short-side platoon designated hitter and occasional outfielder.